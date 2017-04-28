Meeker Health Fair…

April 28, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

Volunteers prepare for the annual health fair in Meeker sponsored by Pioneers Medical Center, the Meeker Lions Club and the 9HealthFair held last Saturday at Meeker Elementary School. More than 500 people participated this year. “The volunteers are awesome and really make the event happen,” said Margie Joy, PMC community relations director, adding, “The Lions Club breakfast is a great treat!”

Related Articles

No Picture
Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: PMC replies to concerns

March 7, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

Dear Editor: The Pioneers Board of Directors would like to reply to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Morris’ letter to the Editor last week. Related

No Picture
Meeker

RESULTS OF SCRUB SHIRT CLASSIC:

October 2, 2010 Special to the Herald Times 0

A 5k run/walk was held Saturday as part of the MVB Fall Festival: One mile fun walk 1st place — Tyler Tafoya 2nd place — James Tafoya 3rd place — JR Teague Related

No Picture
Meeker

Pioneers excited about hospice plan

September 8, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I A local group of volunteers, Pioneers Medical Center and Pioneers Healthcare Foundation (PHF) are excited to announce a newly formed hospice-related partnership with HopeWest. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*