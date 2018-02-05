Meeker: Project 45 meeting Feb. 13

MEEKER | The next Main Street—Meeker: Project 45—meeting will held Feb. 13 at noon at the courthouse conference room (west door, bottom floor). With the new year, the Main Street committee is developing new projects and goals and needs to build its committee with brainstormers, do-ers, movers and shakers, business owners, residents and people who are passionate about creating a vibrant Meeker. If you haven’t come to a meeting before, now is a great time. For more information, visit http://meekerchamber.com/main-street-program/
