Meeker students perform at solo and ensemble

MEEKER | On Feb. 10 Jeff Hemingson, director of bands and choirs for Meeker School District, took five high school vocal students and 30 middle school and high school instrumental students to solo and ensemble festival in Rifle, Colo. The students performed solos and in small groups for judges, who give the students feedback after their performance, as well as a rating. The ratings students can receive are superior, excellent, good, fair and unprepared. The students all played very well and represented Meeker extremely well. Meeker’s students received 14 ratings of Excellent and 18 ratings of Superior.

The following students received Excellent ratings: Kelsay Atchley, Tucker Ercanbrack, Carter Strate, Jasmine Long, Lyndsie Palmer, Hailey Larson, Delenn Mobley, Gahge Lagimoniere, Yoli Carabantes, Porter Hossack, Cleone McPherson, Mariah Hood, Sierra Gomez, Tatumn Kennedy, Hadley Franklin, Shelby Steele, Mackenzie Keetch, Autumn Hobbs, Asemah Bakkar and Katie Lockwood.

The following students received Superior ratings: Joe Mckay, Robert Foster, Autumn Hobbs, Madison Mendenhall, Savana May, Annelise Amack, Brynlee Williams, Shelby Steele, Jasmine Long, Kelsay Atchley, Riley Carson, Shelby Carson, Haylie Rose, Sierra Gomez, Asemah Bakkar, Bren Crowe, Porter Hossack, Peter Hanks, Tatumn Kennedy, Jonathan Cardile and Eddie Drussell.

Hemingson is incredibly proud of his students and recognizes their great achievements. He would also like to thank his sponsors for helping out with the trip, Joseph Rose and Alexis Mckay.

