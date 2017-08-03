Meeker Summer Rodeo Series names event leaders through July

MEEKER | The Meeker Summer Rodeo series produced by Farris Bucking Bulls of New Castle continues today at 7 p.m., Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. Tonight’s performance will be the ninth of the series which continues every Thursday through Aug. 31.

The current event leaders through July 27 are: bull riding, Kaiden Decker; junior bulls, Caleb Gieselman; amateur bulls, Garrett Salazar; ranch broncs, Kasey Rosendahl; higher rated headers, Cody Edinger; higher rated heelers, Brett Watson; lower rated headers, Cody Edinger; lower rated heelers, Zane Edinger; breakaway roping, Ellie Anderson; ladies barrel racing, Kelsey Tate; junior barrel racing, Cylee Dunsmore; ribbon roping roper, Joe Wood; and ribbon roping runner, Lucas Montgomery. In order to be eligible for the end-of-season prizes, contestants must participate in 10 of the 13 rodeos.

Best results from the July 27 rodeo were, in descending order: bull riding, none; junior bulls, Clay Durham and Logan Durham; amateur bulls, Garrett Salazar; breakaway roping, Taylor Davis and Ellie Anderson; dirt sled (cowhide ride), Cody Edinger and Jack Durick; ranch broncs, Sheridan Harvey and Kasey Rosendahl; higher-ranked headers, Cody Edinger, Joe Wood and Lane Anderson; higher-ranked heelers, Brett Watson, Cody Edinger and Travis Anderson; lower-ranked headers, Brett Carroll, Lori Ann Klinglesmith and Cody Edinger; lower-ranked heelers, Kash Atwood, Joe Wood and Zane Edinger; ladies barrel racing, Taylor Davis, Kayla Pinnt and Kristen Egger; junior barrel racing, Alexis Vreeman, Cylee Dunsmore and Tatum Kennedy; ribbon roping roper, Joe Wood (first and second) and Cody Edinger; and ribbon roping runner, Brittnee Tonille, Gram Olsen and Lucas Montgomery.

Sponsors for the summer rodeo series, either through monetary or in-kind donations, include Rio Blanco County, which has provided the use of the fairgrounds free of charge; the Meeker Lodging Tax and Housing Authority boards; Ariat western boots and apparel, Elk Mountain Inn, Mountain Valley Bank, Moody and Sons Construction, Three Crown Petroleum, 4M Ranch, White River Electric Association, Range Call committee, Rio Blanco Herald Times, Mexican House and Meeker Café, Meeker Drugs, Cimarron Telecommunications.

