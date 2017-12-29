Meeker VFW open Mon.-Fri. after Jan. 8

December 29, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The Meeker VFW is proud to announce that its Meeker Veterans Community Center, a 501C3 non-profit located at 290 Fourth St., across from the Mountain Valley Bank, will be open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and noon beginning Jan. 8, 2018. Stop by for a cup of coffee, visit with others, play games, read books, watch movies and check out other community resources. We have a game room, board games, public computer, counseling room, DVD player and big screen TV. A qualified counselor will be available every Monday and Wednesday. This counseling and the facility is open to all and all are welcome.

Related Articles

Meeker

Several people drop in as VFW and Ladies’ Auxiliary, Lions and Legion host open house

June 20, 2015 Sean McMahon 0

MEEKER I The new home of Meeker Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5843, VFW Ladies Auxiliary No. 5843 and American Legion Post No. 74 had several visitors Tuesday as the groups held a combined […]

No Picture
Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: Last living charter member of Meeker VFW doing well at 95

September 1, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

Dear Editor: Recently, I had the honor to visit with Al Wear. Al is 95 years of age living in Grand Junction at a nursing home. While we have lost most of our World War […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply