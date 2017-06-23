Memorial Service: Dianne Baughman

Dianne Baughman

Dec. 6, 1953~Feb. 2, 2017

There will be a memorial service and picnic for Dianne Baughman on Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at the Baughman home in Powell Park, 101 Meadow Ln., Meeker.

Burgers and hot dogs will be provided. Please bring a covered dish and a chair.

Directions: Turn onto Highway 64 from Highway 13 and go miles, turn left onto gravel road, then it’s the first driveway on the right.

Hope to see you next Sunday to share your memories of Dianne.

