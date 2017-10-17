MHS football seeks pledges for teacher

MEEKER | The Meeker Cowboys football team is asking for pledges for each touchdown the varsity team makes in the month of October for Touchdowns for Kris, a fundraiser for Barone Middle School teacher Kris Casey, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Sponsors may make a one-time donation or pledge a certain amount per touchdown with the option to set a maximum amount. Donations can be directed to the high school office or collected online at youcaring.com/TD4Kris. Contact Mandi at the high school at 970-878-9070×302 or email mandi.etheridge@meeker.k12.co.us for more information.

