MHS football seeks pledges for teacher

MEEKER | The Meeker Cowboys football team is asking for pledges for each touchdown the varsity team makes in the month of October for Touchdowns for Kris, a fundraiser for Barone Middle School teacher Kris Casey, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Sponsors may make a one-time donation or pledge a certain amount per touchdown with the option to set a maximum amount. Donations can be directed to the high school office or collected online at youcaring.com/TD4Kris. Contact Mandi at the high school at 970-878-9070×302 or email mandi.etheridge@meeker.k12.co.us for more information.
Related Articles
CNCC Foundation Dinner…
April 2, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
Benefit golf tournament Sept. 23
September 19, 2017 Herald Times Staff 0
MEEKER | A golf tournament to benefit the Meeker Education Foundation will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Meeker Golf Course. The championship flight (18 holes) is $400 per four-person team and includes use […]
Cowboys pick up two wins
January 22, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER — The Meeker Cowboys basketball team picked up two victories over the weekend. Related
Leave a Reply