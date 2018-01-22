MHS perfect attendance for fall semester

MEEKER | The following students had perfect attendance for the entire first semester at Meeker High School. At MHS, perfect attendance is attending all seven periods, every day. The only absences that are excused are school related absences such as athletic events or school activities.

“We continue to emphasize the importance of attendance at school. It is our hope that students learn the importance of attendance in their jobs after high school,” said Principal Amy Chinn.

The students with perfect attendance for the entire first semester are:

Andrew Cox, Elijah Deming, Ethan Drake, Jose Garcia, Sarina Goedert, Caleb Hall, Mariah Hood, Logan Hughes, Madison Kindler, Laura Lema Gomez, Brandon Lozano, Hunter Mathe, Kallie McCain, Trapper Merrifield, Ashiono Mohr, Jacob Pelloni and Kenzie Turner.

Like this: Like Loading...