Mission accomplished…

August 13, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

courtesy photo The Meeker School District wishes to thank Mountain Valley Bank for its generous donation of funds required to purchase a new scoreboard at Starbuck Stadium. Additionally, the school district is extremely grateful to White River Electric Association for the use of its boom truck and employees who aided in the installation of the scoreboard. The Meeker School District has wonderful, supportive community partners where we are all proud to be Meeker Cowboys.

