Mountain Charisma celebrates first anniversary, adds second instructor

MEEKER | Mountain Charisma, Meeker’s yoga studio, is celebrating its one year anniversary this month.

“I appreciate the community for being so responsive to something new,” said owner Brittany Shonk. “It’s been a fantastic year!”

Shonk, who received her training in Shambahava yoga in Fort Collins, is also pleased to announce the addition of another instructor. Meeker native Adrienne Wix has just completed her training at the same Fort Collins school. She’ll be offering morning classes throughout the week and on weekends. Shonk will continue teaching her popular evening classes.

As a new business owner, she’s encouraged by her first year experience.

“I have found during the last year that business changes fast and often, but the one constant is the people that are coming to my class are not there for the ‘fitness class.’ They don’t have that kind of agenda, they have a hunger for something more—a deeper understanding of their selves and finding more connection in their day to day experiences. It’s amazing to see people change. I’m definitely seeing softer edges around our little community. My hope is that by coming to my studio and experiencing a class even the newest of students can leave with a small moment in your practice that made you feel inspired—alive and with a great sense of potential.”

The studio, located at 275 Sixth St. in Meeker, will reopen on Monday, Jan. 8 with the regular weeknight class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For the January schedule and other information, visit the Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2lFrn4d.

