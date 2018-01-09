Obituary: Ada (Sykes) Osborn

Ada (Sykes) Osborn

June 2, 1924 ~ Dec. 30, 2017

Ada Osborn (Sykes), 93, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2017, at the Walbridge Wing in Meeker, Colo. Ada was born on June 2, 1924, in Meeker, Colo. She is the youngest of three to William and Myrtle Sykes. Ada grew up on Limekiln in Meeker, Colo., and married Ernest Mintz June 11, 1944. Together they had three children, Ella Marie Abeyta, David Eugene Mintz and Ronnie Andrew Mintz. After the marriage ended she married Harvey Osborn.

After working several jobs throughout her life she ended her career at Pioneers Medical Center where she served for the housekeeping department, kitchen department and lastly the laundry department.

Ada loved her family and enjoyed spending her days cooking homemade pies, bread and rolls for all to enjoy. She loved telling stories about the good ole days on Limekiln and growing up in Meeker. In her spare time she crocheted and spent time with her grandchildren.

Ada was a hard worker and lived life to the fullest. While she had no problem speaking her mind, Ada had a caring heart and a lovable personality.

Ada is preceded in death by her parents William and Myrtle Sykes, brother Bud Sykes and sister Willetta Shults. She is survived by her daughter Ella Abeyta, son and daughter-in-law David and Gloria Mintz, and son and daughter-in-law Ronnie and Toni Mintz, five grandchildren; Gail, Heather, Crystal, Holly and Heichan, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be at a later time. A notice will appear in the paper.

The family would like to thank all of her friends along with all of the caring and loving staff at the Walbridge Wing.

