Obituary: Avis Margaret (Peavy) Sizemore

Avis Margaret (Peavy) Sizemore

Aug. 27, 1925~Dec. 21, 2017

Former longtime resident of Rio Blanco County, Avis Sizemore, passed away peacefully at her home in Bayview, Idaho.

Born Aug. 27, 1925, to Simeon Levi Peavy and Helen Frances (Susmilch) Peavy, she was the fifth child following Theodosia, Leonard, Estella and Inez in Meeker, Colo. Her first years were on the Peavy Ranch in the Thornburgh area near her maternal grandparents’ Alouis and Anna Susmilch (AKA Sismilk).

After the family moved to Meeker, Avis attended school, ending at Rio Blanco High School, and on June 15, 1942, she married Roscoe Martin Sizemore, eldest son of Oscar Charles Sizemore and Lulu Frances (Dade) Sizemore. Roscoe worked at the Sizemore’s Resort up the White River, a brief stint at Minturn, Colo., in the mine and then in 1950 moved his family, now with three children, to Rangely for work in the oil industry. Avis was a homemaker, enjoyed square dancing and some snowmobiling and was an avid reader. After Roscoe’s serious heart attack she became a business owner by starting and then managing the Western Auto store very successfully with Roscoe. With the need to retire in 1977, they purchased an 80 acre farm in north Idaho near Farragut Park where their respective dreams of horses, cows, chickens and a garden were realized, and enjoyed visits from grandchildren. After Roscoe’s death in 1993, Avis sold the farm and built her house overlooking Lake Pend’Orielle, where she hosted many yearly July 4th Athol Fire Dept. get-togethers on her home’s deck. She will be missed by family and friends.

Avis is survived by three children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Janet Sizemore (Pitman) Hume, mom to Dominick R. Pitman, and Scott R. Pitman (wife Jana); Dianna Sizemore (Needy) Mobley (husband Terry) mom to Renay (Needy) Mobley (husband Blake); Frank C. Sizemore (wife Diana) father to Lance Sizemore (wife Gretel) and Laurie Sizemore Jackson (husband Shad). Three great-grandchildren: Tate Pitman, fathered by Scott Pitman; Delenn X. Mobley’s parents are Blake and Renay Mobley. Britini Jackson (Andrew) Rich are the parents of Dace, Andy, and Jack Rich, the three great-great-grandsons (Britni’s parents are Laurie and Shad Jackson).

With respect to her final wishes, there will be no memorial services when her ashes are laid to rest next to Roscoe’s at the Mountain View Cemetery in Athol, Idaho.

