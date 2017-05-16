Obituary: David J. (Dave) Prather

David J. (Dave) Prather

May 5, 2017

David J. Prather (Dave), 99, passed away on May 5, 2017, at Walbridge Wing Nursing Home where he had been a resident for five years. Dave was born in Lee Summit, Mo. He was the oldest of 11 children, all Obituary Dpreceding him in death. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Virginia, of 58 years.

Dave had many adventures in his early years. When he left home at 14, he caught a ride on the railway headed to Texas where he herded goats for a summer. He went back home and at age 17 went West—sneaking rides on freight trains, walking and hitching along the way. He eventually arrived in Fairplay, Colo. He worked odd jobs until he was hired to work for Silas Rogers, a prominent rancher in the area. He worked there for a couple of years and then started working at London Gold Mine above Alma. At this time he married Virginia Rogers and continued working in different mines. With the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dave contracted for one year to work in Hawaii on construction for the Pacific Naval Airbase. In 1943, he and Virginia started ranching near Fairplay. Here their only child, Connie, was born. In 1951, the family moved to the White River Valley in Meeker, Colo., and continued ranching. They were the first ranchers in the valley to raise Angus cattle. They had several champion pens of beef at the Great Western Livestock Expo in Los Angeles and at Arizona National. Dave participated in calf roping and team roping and had many belt buckles and saddles as a result of his success. He enjoyed helping his grandson Chris and granddaughter Kathy with their 4-H horse and steer projects.

In 1969, his daughter Connie and son-in-law Forrest became partners in the ranch, where they still ranch today. Dave and Virginia purchased a small acreage in Mesa, Ariz., spending the winter months while Dave continued working with his horses and roping.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Connie, and his son-in-law Forrest; two grandchildren, Chris Nelson (Jessica), and Kathy Collins (Lex); four great-grandchildren, Tate, Dane, Macy and Dirk, as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Dave’s request, no service will be held. Dave loved to play bingo! Donations can be made to the Walbridge Wing Nursing Home Activities, 100 PMC Dr., Meeker, Colo., 81641.

