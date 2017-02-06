Obituary: Donald (Bob) Jordan

Donald (Bob) Jordan

Oct. 9, 1929~Jan. 22, 2017

With only the help of his aunt, Robert, Donald (Bob) Jordan was born on Oct. 9, 1929, in Folsom, N.M., to a true Texas cowboy: Robert M. Jordan and his wife Elsie. The youngest of five, Bob lived a caliber of life few have had the opportunity to live. His younger years spanned the Great Depression and the extremely difficult days of the Dust Bowl, World War II, one room school houses, travel by horse and even by covered wagon, ranch work, weekend rodeos, Saturday night dances and years spent as a cowboy in the mountains and plains on ranches in his beloved Colorado.

The grandson of a Civil War veteran, Bob proudly served our country in the Navy aboard the U.S.S Bairoko during the Korean War as an electrician’s mate. Known as “Swede,” the name given to him by his lifelong Navy buddies Freddy and J.D., he participated in the historic hydrogen bomb tests on Bikini Island Atoll in early 1954, therefore making him an atomic veteran. While serving in the Navy Bob married his one and only true love, Patricia Jean Ferguson, on June 19, 1954, in Coronado, Calif. They affectionately wrote to one another every day during his time away with the Navy…their love preserved in those letters to this day. Bob and Pat exemplified to us all what love and marriage is supposed to be.

They had three children. Dan, Cindy and Eric. The Lord took Cindy home at the age of 24 in Glenwood Springs, Colo.

Following his tour of military duty in the Navy, Bob worked at San Diego Gas and Electric and went to electronics school. This was followed by 28 years of service as an electronic maintenance technician for the Federal Aviation Administration. During this time, Bob received his private pilot’s license. In 1968, they moved to Meeker, Colo., where they lived among family and raised their two children Cindy and Gunner (Eric). Oldest son Dan had since joined the Navy in 1966. They retired to Grangeville, Idaho, in 1988, where Bob and Pat along with Eric (Gunner) and Pat’s father, Robert Ferguson, built their dream log home. They lived there for 26 amazing and beautiful years, only recently did Bob and Pat move to town.

If Bob was not flying “Foxy,” his Cessna 150, or volunteering for the Civil Air Patrol he could be found tinkering in the garage fixing something or restoring a Ford.

God, family and country was most important to Bob. He served as a deacon at the Meeker Christian Church where he worked tirelessly to help build the church. For many years, he served as an elder at the Grangeville Christian Church where he served the congregation and focused on missions.

A humble example of a leader, husband, dad, uncle, grandpa and friend he leaves behind for us the legacy of a Godly man filled with honesty, integrity, kindness, patriotism and leadership and showed us all how to love and live a life well lived. He quietly always knew what to do with seemingly endless knowledge and wisdom. He taught us what it means to work hard and showed us the significance and value of family. Always ready for a quick and witty comeback and a good story we now are left with many, many years filled with memories. There were endless summer backyard barbecues and picnics, numerous family dinners and stories around the table, spirited family debates, holidays spent together, visits with family and lifelong friends, countless sourdough pancake breakfasts, camping trips and travels, and fishing and hunting.

Last Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, our treasured husband, dad, grandpa and uncle was called home. And in the end, he died the way he lived…get your work done and then you can rest. There is a hole in our family and in all our hearts now, but we know where is…and wow, did he ever live a life well lived!

Bob is survived by his wife Pat of Grangeville, two sons and their wives, Dan and Linda Jordan of Missoula, Montana and Eric (Gunner) and Stephanie Jordan of Grangeville, Idaho; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at the Grangeville Christian Church at 11 a.m. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in Glenwood Springs, Colo., Bob will be buried with military honors where he will rest beside his beloved daughter, mother-in-law and father-in-law. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Leave condolences for the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...