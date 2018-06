Herman (Tink) Wilson, Sr.

Nov. 23, 1939 ~ May 10, 2018

Herman (Tink) Wilson Sr., 78, of Rangely, Colo., passed unexpectedly at Rangely Golf Course on Thursday, May 10, 2018. He was born in Charlton, N.Y., on Nov. 23, 1939.

At Tink’s request a memorial will be held at The Elks Lodge in Rangely on June 16, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make all donations to the Rangely Elks Lodge No. 1907.

