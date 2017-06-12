Obituary: Jeffery Kim Black

Jeffery Kim Black

April 30, 1956~May 30, 2017

Jeffery Kim Black was born April 30, 1956, in Monticello, Utah, to William and Hilma Black and passed away May 30, 2017, in Rangely, Colo.

He was employed by Rangely District Hospital in the maintenance department and enjoyed helping others. One of Jeff’s favorite pastimes was hunting and fishing, especially with his grandsons. Everyone who knew Jeff knew he was a deep thinker and would offer advice and help to all.

Jeff is survived by his daughter Marlo (Erin) Coates, his son Isaac Black and his two beloved grandsons Travis and Alex.

Memorial services will be held June 8, 2017. at 2 p.m. at the Bible Baptist Church, 1402 E Main St., Rangely, Colo., 81648.

The family asks in lieu of flowers to consider making a memorial contribution in Jeff’s name to the Bible Baptist Church.

