Obituary: Leonard Marion Plummer

Leonard Marion Plummer

March 8, 1938~July 25, 2017

Leonard Marion Plummer of Rangely, Colo., joined his loving wife of 48 years in heaven on July 25, 2017, as he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Leonard was born March 8, 1938, to Marion and Emily Plummer in Loman, Minn. In 1956, at the age of 18, he joined the United States Air Force in which he served four years. While he was stationed in New Mexico, he met his wife Helen Inhofe and they wed on Aug. 6, 1960, in Tulsa, Okla. They went on to raise two wonderful children, Robert Len and Ronald Glen. Leonard worked for Baker Hughes for 42 years and spent his retirement years farming and enjoying hunting and camping. He was an avid Avalanche and Broncos fan, but his biggest enjoyment of all was spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. Because of his love for the lord he served as an elder in the Christian Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents Marion and Emily Plummer, his brother Melvin Plummer, his sister Ruth Plummer, brother-in-law Rich Anderson, in-laws Charles and Velma Inhofe and Bobby and Shirley Lancaster. He is survived by his two sons Robby (Eva) Plummer of Midland, Texas, and Ronnie (Shari) Plummer of Rangely, Colo.; his sister Nell Anderson of International Falls, Minn.; his brother Don (Pearl) Plummer of Gardnerville, Nev.; brother-in-law Wayne (Teresa) Inhofe of Muskogee, Okla.; sister-in-law Sandy Plummer of International Falls, Minn.; several nieces and nephews; his five grandchildren: Colby, Angie (Clint), Christina (Josh), Jason (Brittney) and Justine (Steven); and seven great-grandchildren: Maddox, Makenzie, Gentrie, Kinlie, Brooklyn, Mikaila and Jacie. He was truly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. at the Rangely Christian Church (501 Darius Ave., Rangely, Colo.). A viewing will be held Saturday from 1:30-2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Rangely Cemetery under the direction of Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.ashleyvalleyfuneralhome.com.

