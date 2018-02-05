Obituary: Luella E. Richardson Gadd

Luella E. Richardson Gadd

May 17, 1947 ~ Jan. 24, 2018

Luella E. Richardson Gadd passed away Jan. 24, 2018 at HopeWest. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She was born May 17, 1947. She is survived by sons Michael Gadd (Paula) of Casper Wyo., Clayton (Bobby) Gadd (Daviena) of Queen Creek, Ariz.,; her faithful partner Dan Boucher; two sisters, Lois Richardson (Wilbur) of Meeker, Colo., and Carol Brown (Johnnie) of Whitewater, Colo.; sister-in-law Sheila Richardson of Apple Valley, Calif.; two granddaughters, Danita Lemmon (Justin) and Rio Carno (Nick) of Casper, Wyo.; three great-grandchildren, Jason Lemmon, Isaac Carno and Teagan Carno; many nephews, nieces and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leland Gadd, her parents Orville and Lena Richardson, brothers Les and Mel, sister Nina, grandson Brett Michael and great-grandson Baby Robert Rae.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Clayton Gadd and sent to Legacy Funeral Home, 762 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, Colo., 81506.

