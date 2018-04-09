Obituary: Margaret Louise Davis

Margaret Louise Davis

Nov. 18, 1928 ~ March 18, 2018

Margaret Louise Davis, 89, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the Uintah Basin Senior Villa in Roosevelt, Utah. She was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Meeker, Colo., to Leasil and Jo French. She married Gene Homer Davis in Meeker, Colo., on Feb. 1, 1945, and was sealed in the Temple on July 10, 1998.

Margaret attended high school in Meeker, Colo., and left school in the 11th grade to marry the love of her life, Homer. They lived at the family ranch on Strawberry Creek for many years and then Homer went into oil well drilling and moved all over the country finally settling in Roosevelt, Utah. Margaret was an avid fisherman and could out-fish Homer any day of the week. He tried many times to sabotage her fishing by leaving her with the grandkids and cooking dinner over the camp fire, but she always had more fish than he did when he returned. She was a passionate reader until her sight became so poor she had to revert to audio books, her favorite was always Louis L’Amour. She was also a big fan of the “Duke” John Wayne and had many mementos of John Wayne. She was in the foster grandparent program from 1999 to 2009, tutoring and loving many children in the Basin schools. Her grandkids were one of the most important parts of her life she love each and every one, they all have many stories to tell about their adventures with Grandma. She also taught many of them how to crochet so they could carry on one of her passions making beautiful handmade crocheted items for everyone.

Margaret is survived by her sons Leasil V. Davis of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Leo L. Davis of Santana, Kansas; her daughters Sandra J. Whalin and Katie J. Russell of Roosevelt, Utah; 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by one sister, Shirley Randall of Yukon, Okla.

Preceded in death by daughter Katherine L Davis, her parents Leasil and Jo French, her husband Gene Homer Davis, sisters Sharleen Spoon, Bonnie Rippy, Betty Pritchard, Patsy Story, brother Buddy French and grandson Hunter Zellers.

Funeral services were held March 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Ballard LDS Ward Chapel and burial services at the Highland Cemetery in Meeker, Colo., on March 24, 2018, at 11 a.m., arrangements were under the direction of Blackburn & Sons Vernal Mortuary.

