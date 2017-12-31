Obituary: Margie Marie Donahue Dyer

Margie Marie Donahue Dyer

Sept. 7, 1946 ~ Dec. 25, 2017

Margie Marie Donahue Dyer, 71, passed away Dec. 25, 2017. She was the wife of Bill Dyer Sr.

Born in Arkansas, she was the daughter of Minnie Lee Donahue and Walter Thomas Donahue. She enjoyed singing, playing piano, and her guitar.

She is survived by Bill Dyer Sr., Larry Donahue, Lisa Hodges Clark, Jacqueline Clark, Bill Dee Dyer Jr. of Sutherlin, Ore., Linda Purvis Dyer of Lake Stevens, Wash., Debbie Freeman Dyer of Vernal, Utah, and Dan Dyer of Grand Junction, Colo.

A private service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Rangely Bible Baptist Church. Flowers and food can be sent to 707 Lake St., Rangely, Colo. Online condolences may be shared at www.ashleyvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...