Obituary: Pamela Jean Padgett

Pamela Jean Padgett

Oct. 23, 1962~Oct. 11, 2017

Pam was taken from us after a long fight with lung cancer. Pam was born and raised in Meeker, Colo. When she graduated from high school she went to beauty school and received her cosmetology license. After beauty school, she met her husband, Glenn Padgett, in Grand Junction, Colo., at a church New Year’s Eve party. They were engaged on Feb. 14, 1984. Pam and Glenn were married on May 26, 1984, on the Barney Ranch. They had three children, Ashley, Travis and Robert. Pam and Glenn moved to Gypsum, Colo., in May 1994. Shortly after moving, Pam started working for the Eagle County School District. She started at Gypsum Elementary School then she moved to Red Hill Elementary School as their librarian when it opened in 2000. She spent lots of time helping kids grow their love of books. Pam enjoyed helping kids learn how to read. Not only was she loved by the many kids in the church and community but she was also loved by her family. Pam enjoyed and loved her family and hanging out with her siblings. She loved to cook, camp, hunt, fish, play games, music and doing things with the men in her life. Pam will be missed by many people in the church, community and school. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Pam is survived by her husband, Glenn Padgett; children, Ashley Padgett, Travis Padgett, Robert Padgett; daughter-in-law, Krysta Padgett, mother Kay Bivens, mother-in-law Betty Padgett, siblings Thomas and Janet Bivens, Nancy and Kevin Reardon, Edgar and Judy Bivens, Lisa and Ron Ruckman, Molly and Mike Mendoza and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Oct. 21, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 934 Gypsum Creek Rd., Gypsum, Colo., 81637. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Meeker, Colo.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the library at Red Hill Elementary School. Donations can be mailed to: Red Hill Elementary School, Attn: Louanna Harris, P.O. Box 1009, Gypsum, Colo., 81637.

Donations can also be dropped off at the front office of Red Hill Elementary School.

Like this: Like Loading...