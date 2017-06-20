Obituary: Phyllis Cleona Allred Berrett

Phyllis Cleona Allred Berrett

Sept. 8, 1931~June10, 2017

In Phyllis’ own words Phyllis Cleona Allred was “jerked up” Sept. 8, 1931, at home in Altonah, Utah, to Charles Ralph and Belva Burgess Allred. She was the third child and the first daughter of the family. She grew up on a farm in Clay Basin, Utah, and was graduated from high school in Altamont, Utah, in 1948. She excelled in school in typing and shorthand. She was also a baton twirler. She married her school sweetheart Robert Wayne Berrett on Sept. 8, 1950, and the marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake temple on Sept. 28, 1950, because unknown to them the temple was closed on Sept. 8. They were married 66 years at the time of his death in March. Phyllis was active in the LDS church serving in the primary, young women and relief society. Phyllis taught herself to play the piano and to oil paint. She would practice the piano for two hours each day to play in their honky-tonk band. She also had a talent of styling hair and wigs. Many of her neighbors would come to her home to get their hair done. She loved to be involved in doing the make-up for Halloween spook alleys and in young women roadshows. She enjoyed macramé and crochet. She donated hundreds of Book of Mormons to the missionary program with her special drawn flowers in the front of each one. Phyllis enjoyed doing Christmas programs and writing a yearly Christmas poem all about the activities of each family member throughout the year. She was very proud of each of her children—they were her jewels.

Phyllis is survived by her brother Rex (Mary) Allred and sister Ruth (Andrew) Allred; children Vicki (Jeff) of Littlefield, Ariz., Mark (Pam) of Rangely, Colo., Sherree (Les) of Pinedale, Wyo., and Baylen (Carisa) of Rifle, Colo.

She died on June 10, 2017, at Rangely District Hospital in Rangely, Colo. and was preceded in death by spouse Robert Wayne Berrett; her parents Charles Ralph and Belva Burgess Allred; brothers Chuck, Dell and Kenneth Allred.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Rangely LDS Chapel. A viewing will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Rangely Cemetery under the direction of the Blackburn and Son’s Vernal Mortuary.

