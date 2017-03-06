Obituary: Ronald George Hrynkow

Ronald George Hrynkow

Sept. 10, 1946~Feb. 21, 2017

Ronald George Hrynkow, 70, of Meeker, Colo., passed away on Feb. 21, 2017, at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker from a rare degenerative brain disease.

Ron was born on Sept. 10, 1946, in Oak Park, Ill., to Michael and Hazel Hrynkow, where he lived with his older brother, Thomas, 77, of Pennsylvania and twins Dennis and Doris, 72, of Tiffin, Iowa.

He spent his early years enjoying life along the Mississippi River, helping at the family restaurant, “The Circle,” and graduating from Dubuque High School in 1964. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls he was married in Denver, Colo., to Marsha Kaye Burgess in January 1970.

Shortly thereafter he was drafted into the Army in mid-1970 and was discharged a year and a half later from Fort Bragg, N.C. There they had Matthew (now 45, of Omaha, Neb.) and later moved to Northglenn, Colo., where they had Andrew (now 42, of Sunbury, Ohio). After a few years, they got tired of “city life” and moved to Coal Creek Canyon west of Golden, Colo.

Then after moving to Crete, Neb., in 1978 to raise their sons, Ron worked for Pioneer Mental Health Center and then in Lincoln, Neb., at Valley Hope Association.

In 1995, Ron and Marsha moved to Meeker, Colo., where he worked at Regional Mental Health Center before a one-year battle with cancer n 2002. After God’s gracious healing, he began a lawn mowing and service company that he operated until recently. They are members of Grace Bible Church and have spent their lives faithfully serving the Lord wherever they have been.

He is survived by his three siblings, wife, and sons Matt (wife Laura, grandchildren Ellie, Josh and Nate) and Andy (wife Heather, grandchildren Caleb, Ethan, Luke, Benjamin, Abigail and Samuel).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to The Gideon’s International (www.gideons.org/donate) to further spread the ministry of God’s Word.

A celebration of Ron’s life was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at Grace Bible Church in Meeker. A private family interment was held at Highland Cemetery. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at grantmortuary.com.

Like this: Like Loading...