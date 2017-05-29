Obituary: Roxie Copeland

Helena Roxanna ‘Roxie’ Copeland

March 20, 1949~May 17, 2017

Helen Roxanna “Roxie” Copeland passed away peacefully on May 17, 2017, surrounded by her family, after a long fight with lung cancer. She was 68 years old.

Roxie was born to Woody and Dolores Asselin on March 20, 1949. She married Kenneth Earl Copeland on Jan. 21, 1967. Together they have three children, Robert Copeland, Rex Copeland and Shawn Luce (Copeland). She is survived by two brothers, Walt Asselin and Woodrow “Chipper” Asselin and a sister, Vian Stirrett.

Roxie was an amazing woman. She cared and nurtured her family and friends. She will be remembered by all for her spirited and outgoing nature. She was fiercely dedicated to her family, especially her 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

Roxie chose to donate her body to science and then be cremated. The family will hold a private ceremony later in the summer to spread her ashes next to her family in Michigan. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Bank of the San Juans, P.O. Box 600, Meeker, Colo., 81641 (reference Helen Copeland). Donations made by check need to be made to Kenneth Copeland and not to Roxie Copeland.

