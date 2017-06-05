Obituary: Zachariah Kennith Logan-Cox

Zachariah Kennith Logan-Cox

Oct. 12, 1982~May 24, 2017

Zachariah Kennith Logan-Cox of Montrose, 34, died unexpectedly on May 24, 2017.

Zack was born Oct. 12, 1982, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Leana Joan (Horton) Cox and John Logan. He was welcomed home by his big brother Les and sister Joy. In 1992, he met the man he’d soon call dad: Dean Cox. He grew up in Rangely, Colo., and that’s where he met his lifelong friend, Chris Polley. He spent much of his childhood playing football, wrestling, working on the ranch, hunting and doing what any small town country boy does: causing shenanigans. He had a close bond with his cousins Tiffany, Sharon, Cody and closer cousin Dustin. They were often referred to as the “Brat Pack.” His contagious laugh and infectious smile will be greatly missed.

He was the proud father of the loves of his life, Makayla (15), Shayla (14), Crysta (10) and Alayna (8). His girls were his life and they had his heart. He met his fiancé and love, Kacie, and welcomed two bonus daughters; Addysen and Maddysen, both 6. They had plans of becoming a family and Zack was eager to start a life together.

Zack loved his family. He is survived by his parents Leana and Dean Cox and John Logan; siblings Joy and Les Logan and Kirsty Cox; daughters, Makayla Landis-Logan of Wasilla, Alaska; Shayla Logan, Crysta Logan, Alayna Logan of Montrose, Colo.; fiancé Kacie Moyer; bonus daughters Addysen and Maddysen; grandmothers Glenda Horton and Shirley Cox; great-uncle Roger (Joan) Padilla; great-aunt Joy of New Mexico, uncles Jim (Annie) Horton, Billy Horton, Art (Nancy) Horton and Wade (Linda) Cox; aunts Bev Astorga and Nancy Horton; cousins Sharon, Gordon and Jimmy Horton, Liberty (Mark) Takitani, Heather (Bobby) Pierson, Ryan Lujan, Tiffany (Chris) Grubbs, KayCee Astorga, Lupe (Hector) Ruiz, Concha (Alex) Astorga, Olga (Antonio) Astorga, Ruben Astorga, Cody Rea, Nicole (Danny) Moore, Jennifer Rea, David Horton, Jaime (Kim) Shoup, Jason (Marybel) Cox, Dustin (Mandie) Cox, Keenan LeBleu, Shonda Heredia, Timindra and Kasie and family, Joshua, and many cousins and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lowell Horton, Mace Cox and Ken Logan; great-aunts and uncles Gerald Ryan, Gary Ryan, Sharon Ryan, Billy Ryan, Mike and Artie Ryan and aunt Dorothy Cox; and great-grandparents Herschel Ryan, Lila Biship “Ryan” Gordon Cox, numerous aunts and uncles.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 3 at Rocket Park in Grand Junction at 10 a.m. Please wear your Denver Broncos gear in Zack’s honor. A potluck style luncheon will be held so please bring a side dish (Zack would like), special drinks for your family, lawn chairs and your favorite memories of Zack to share.

Flowers can be sent to: Leana and Dean Cox c/o KayCee Astorga, 2838 1/2 Elm Ave., Grand Junction, Colo., 81501. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up in his memory for his daughters by Sharon Horton.

