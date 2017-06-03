Old Timers Reunion this Saturday

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco County Pioneers Association will host the 105th Old Timers Reunion on Saturday, June 3. The theme this year is “Ride for the Brand,” honoring the dedication of our pioneers. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. Help the Rio Blanco County Historical Society preserve our local history by sharing oral histories on video. Contact heritagetourism@rioblancocounty.org to schedule a specific time. Dinner, prepared by Ma Famiglia, will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation about some of the brands in our county. After dinner the Caleb Dean band will perform live music for your dancing pleasure. Tickets are $35. Visit rbcpioneers.org to register online or to print a registration form to mail in.
