Pageant rehearsals June 28-30

MEEKER | Pageant Rehearsals. June 29 at 7 p.m. and June 30 at 8 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. All are welcome to come and help put on this yearly production. We will need lots of people and it is a fun way to get involved with local history.
Range Call ~ Oldest continuous rodeo in state
July 5, 2013
MEEKER I Since 1938, the small town of Meeker, Colo., has celebrated our western heritage with its annual Range Call festival. In honor of keeping tradition alive, the Range Call Rodeo is a big part […]
ERBM responds to questions
March 23, 2012
MEEKER I After business owners upset with the Meeker Recreation District's perceived lack of support for the Range Call Celebration descended on the district's board meeting last week, ERBM executive director Michael Weinbrecht, responded to […]
Sign up now for Range Call parade
June 25, 2013
MEEKER | The Meeker Chamber of Commerce is organizing the 128th Annual Meeker Range Call Fourth of July Parade, and now is the time to sign up to join in the event.
