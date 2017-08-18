Panther golfers begin season at Cedaredge

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers started another season on Thursday of last week. The team traveled to Cedaredge to play one of the toughest back nines on the Western Slope. Playing in the number one slot is Phil Arnold, Marshall Webber in the two spot, Nick Massey at the three spot and Caleb Noel in the fourth spot. Three other golfers will be on the team this year but were out of town on family business last week. Austin Ficken, Brady Burtoch and Rayden Ganser will fill out the squad.

The first tournament out was a little difficult for the kids with the scores somewhat higher than desired. Arnold shot a 106, Massey a 116 and Marshall and Noel tied at 123. The second day in Delta saw all the scores drop with Arnold again low score at 97, Massey at 106, Webber at 110 and Noel with a 112. Delta is where regionals will be so this is a good early season showing for the team. There are no tournaments until Aug. 23 when they will travel to Craig to play at Yampa Valley.

