Panthers sending at least five to state track meet in Denver today

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers track and field team had their last regular season meet on Saturday, May 13 at Cedaredge High School. The Panthers made a good showing with lots of new personal records and secured their position for state.

As of right now the Panthers have five athletes who will be competing at the state meet. There may be more, but they are waiting for results to come through from CHSAA. The Panthers have three boys: Patrick Scoggins in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run; Austin Ficken in the shot put and Troy Allred in the triple jump. For girls they have Katelyn Brown in triple jump and Lindzey Thacker in high jump.

The seniors had three athletes who all got a new personal record: Troy Allred, David Fox and Lindzey Thacker. Allred hit an 18 feet 3 inch long jump taking sixth place and got a new personal record in triple jump with a 40-6.5. Fox got a new personal record in high jump with a jump of 5-7.5 taking third and in long jump he got a 17-8 taking eighth place. Thacker took second place in the high jump with a jump of 4-9.5 and placed ninth in the 400 dash with a time of 1:04.97.

Juniors had a good representation with Kaylee Mecham, Patrick Scoggins, Austin Ficken, Katelyn Brown and Miekka Peck. Unfortunately, Peck wasn’t able to get a mark in discus.

“She was going for it and lost her balance on all three of her throws. Her throws were amazing and will be doing great things next year,” said coach Scoggins.

Peck did get a personal record in shot with a 27-7.75 placing 14th. Brown wasn’t able to get a mark in triple jump but she was sitting well for state and didn’t want to push too hard especially with the high winds. She was able to jump 14-7.5 in long for sixth place. Mecham had the meet of the year with a personal record in both of her throws. She was able to get a throw of more than 60 feet in discus then in shot improved by more than a foot for a throw of 26-10. Scoggins ran well in the 100 dash placing second with a time of 11.96. He also placed second in the 200 dash with a time of 23.98, then second in the 400 dash with a time of 50.70. Ficken knew going into this meet he had to have some personal records to hold on to making it to state and he did what he needed to do. He got new personal records in both the shot and discus with a throw of 42-10.5 for shot and a 126-8 for discus.

The sophomores had Breanna Davis, Marshall Webber, Riley Boydstun, Raelynn Norman, Elena Forbes, Phalon Osborn and Makenze Cochrane throwing and running for them. Boydstun placed 11th in discus for a throw of 105-1 and the shot for 35-6.75 for a new personal record. Webber was able to take second in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 18.08 and then took second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.75. Osborn took ninth with a time of 19.53 in the 100 hurdles then ran the 200 dash with a time of 31.79.

“She ran well, I was pleased with her races, she worked hard during them,” coach Scoggins said. Norman wasn’t feeling well but worked hard during the 800 with a 2:56.14 and 10th place then turned around and ran the 3,200-meter run for second place with a time of 15:32.98. Makenze Cochrane was able to place ninth in the discus with a throw of 95-11 then threw the shot for a distance of 28-9.5 for 10th place. Davis was able to hit new personal records in both throws also. She hit a 78-2 for discus and a throw of 32-6.25 for sixth place in the shot. Forbes was able to get a new personal record in the discus for a throw of 71-1 and for shot a throw of 22-2.

There are three freshman who participate for the Panthers: Zoey Peck, Tytus Coombs and Brady Bertoch. Bertoch is a thrower who was able to get a personal record in the discus for a throw of 70-11 and then had a throw of 25-9 in the shot put. Coombs obtained a personal record in the long jump with a jump of 16-5.5 and then ran the 100 dash with a time of 13.16. Zoey had a good meet with a new personal record of 13-10.25 and then in the 200 dash she ran a 31.19.

The Panthers had a good season and we will be looking forward to seeing what they will have in store for next year as the athletes just keep getting stronger and faster.

