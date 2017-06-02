Park to Art 5K, 10K or half marathon June 3

MEEKER | The ERBM Recreation and Park District would like to invite all to run or walk in the second annual Park to Art Run Races event on Saturday, June 3. Now featuring a 5K, 10K and 1/2 Marathon, the event has something for all walking/running levels.

The Park to Art Run Races are for all ages and incorporate the trails of Phillip and Dorcas Jensen Memorial Park and road running through town with a finish at the Meekerpalooza Arts and Music Festival at Ute Park.

Participants may still register up until the morning of the event at the Meeker Recreation Center or by calling 970-878-3403. Onsite registration will be available starting at 8 a.m. at the Paintbrush Park sled hill on Saturday, June 3. Registration fees are as follows: 5K, $20; 10K, $30; 1/2 Marathon, $40.

Participants will receive a swag bag and free admission into the Meekerpalooza festival.

For course maps and more information, visit MeekerRecDistrict.com or visit the Meeker Recreation Center.

