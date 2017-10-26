Parkview hosts fifth annual ‘Night at Hogwarts’ Oct. 27

October 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs, Rangely 0

RANGELY | Parkview Elementary School will be hosting their annual “Night at Hogwarts” fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per family or $3 per person and may be purchased, along with galleons for $1 each, at the Parkview Elementary School office. Questions? Call 675-2267.

