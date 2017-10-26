Parkview hosts fifth annual ‘Night at Hogwarts’ Oct. 27

RANGELY | Parkview Elementary School will be hosting their annual “Night at Hogwarts” fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per family or $3 per person and may be purchased, along with galleons for $1 each, at the Parkview Elementary School office. Questions? Call 675-2267.
Related Articles
Rangely Parkview principal resigns
May 29, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
The Rangely school board accepted the resignation of Linda “Bennie” Bennett, principal of Parkview Elementary, at its May 15 board meeting. Bennett will pursue other opportunities. Related
Lego Club draws lots of interest at Rangely school
October 26, 2013 Heather Zadra 0
RANGELY I Approximately 65 students and dozens of parents turned out for Parkview Elementary School’s inaugural Lego Club meeting in the school gymnasium on Oct. 15. Related
Dictionary giveaway…
December 3, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
Rangely Elks Club Exalted Ruler Herman “Tink” Wilson and Elks Club treasurer Rene Harden presented close to 40 Spanish-English dictionaries to Parkview Elementary School third-graders recently. Related
Leave a Reply