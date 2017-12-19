Pioneers Healthcare Foundation raises more than $130K for local 3D mamography program

MEEKER | “Pioneers Medical Center is launching the new 3D Mammography Services,” says Pioneers CEO Ken Harman. “We couldn’t have done it without the support from our community and Pioneers Healthcare Foundation.”

Pioneers has installed the new 3D unit and has received its FDA certifications. “The final on-site certification was completed in late November. Patients can officially receive a 3D exam.” says Westy Murray, PMC imaging and mammography technologist. “There are two benefits of this machine that will really improve the patient care and safety. The clarity of the image is much improved and will allow for a better read of the images. And the patient will be exposed to about 50 percent less radiation exposure,”continued Murray.

Pioneers Healthcare Foundation was able to gather more than $135,000 in donations and grants which funded 50 percent of the new 3D system. “It is said that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” says Trina Zagar-Brown, chairman for the Healthcare Foundation. “We felt that bringing the 3D technology to our community was critical for cancer screenings. Our community members and businesses have been very supportive of this undertaking,” she continued.

Pioneers Healthcare Foundation would like to publicly thank our sponsors and grantors who made 3D possible. The following awarded gifts or grants over $500: Freeman Fairfield Trust, Caring For Colorado, Colorado Grand, Rio Blanco County—CCITF, Mountain Valley Bank, White River Electric Association, Thrive Group, Chippers, Meeker Drugs, Enterprise Products, Natural Soda, SGM, Redi, LLC, Western Healthcare Alliance, Mike and Patti Hoke, 2017 Meeker Days and the 2017 Fall Festival.

Like this: Like Loading...