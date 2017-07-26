Plein Air 2017 …

July 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Plein Air Art comes to Meeker on Aug. 15-23

July 29, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I Meeker will host the second annual Plein Air Art Competition in late August this year. This competition draws artists from around Colorado who will paint “en plein air” within a 50 mile radius […]

No Picture
County

BLM hosts student art contest

February 29, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado office, in partnership with the Public Lands Foundation and the Center of the American West, will host a juried art contest for Colorado high school students to […]

Capitol Christmas Tree

St. James: Winner of art contest

November 2, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The Aspen Ski Company, The Aspen Art Museum and Choose Outdoors, in conjunction with the National Forest Service hosted a plein air painting contest early this year to help celebrate “Colorado’s Gift to […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply