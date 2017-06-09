Plein Air competition starts June 15

MEEKER | The sixth annual Plein Air Meeker art competition starts Thursday, June 15. Painters will have 15 days to paint, culminating in a public art show and auction during the annual 4th of July celebration. Come see the impressive collection of art inspired by the Town of Meeker and Rio Blanco County. The schedule is as follows: June 15-June 29, Plein Air Paint-Out (artists will be in Rio Blanco County and Meeker painting). June 29, all completed art work must be submitted to the Chamber office by 5 p.m. June 30, 5-7 p.m., artist and patron night award ceremony and patron art sale (invitation-only event) at the Meeker Public Library. July 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. paintings on display and Plein Air Art Auction at the Meeker Public Library. July 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. paintings on display and Plein Air Art Auction at the Meeker Public Library. The auction closes at 3 p.m. Visit the Chamber website for more information on participating as a painter or a patron.

