Polar Plunge … November 16, 2017 René Harden Features, Rangely 0 The third annual Polar Plunge was held at Kenney Reservoir Saturday. The oldest jumper this year was 93-year-old Kay Nickson, aka Wonder Woman. The event raises funds for Special Olympics. Below, Nickson takes the plunge with thumbs up and cape flying. René Harden photos
