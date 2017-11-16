Polar Plunge …

The third annual Polar Plunge was held at Kenney Reservoir Saturday. The oldest jumper this year was 93-year-old Kay Nickson, aka Wonder Woman. The event raises funds for Special Olympics. Below, Nickson takes the plunge with thumbs up and cape flying.
