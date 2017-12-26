Rangely boasts two Boettcher Scholarship semifinalists

RANGELY | This year Rangely has produced two semifinalists for the prestigious Boettcher Scholarship, seniors Kaylee Mecham and Caleb Noel.

Noel and Mecham were chosen with a group of 300 semifinalists from among more than 1,400 total applicants. The scholarship provides for full tuition and fees, a living stipend and book allowance for 42 scholarship winners.

Kaylee Mecham is a senior at Rangely High School. She is unsure where she will attend college and hasn’t decided on an area of study yet, but is passionate about literature and history. Mecham currently serves at FFA President, Knowledge Bowl captain and is in Student Council. She has achieved a 4.0 GPA.

Caleb Noel is a Rangely homeschool student who plans to attend the University of Colorado, Boulder to study physics. In addition to being homeschooled Noel has attended online courses from Logos Online Academy all four years of high school and currently has a 4.94 GPA. He is looking forward to an upcoming summer internship with The Colorado Space Business Roundtable. Noel scored an impressive 33 on his ACT.

