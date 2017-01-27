Rangely boys pick up two league wins

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers boys’ basketball team picked up two league wins over the weekend.

DeBeque hosted the Panthers on Friday, Jan. 20. The Panthers’ pace proved too much for the young Dragons’ squad as they were outscored 34-11 at halftime. The Panthers slayed the Dragons 63-32 behind another solid night from Kobe Broome with 20 points, and Patrick Scoggins with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Troy Allred contributed 11 points and nine rebounds and Austin Ficken led the rebounding effort with 11 boards.

The North Park Wildcats made the three and a half hour trip to Rangely on Saturday, Jan. 21. Despite the long bus ride, the Wildcats came out aggressively against the Panthers, scratching out a 25-30 lead at halftime. North Park held Rangely’s Broome and Scoggins in check throughout most of the third quarter. The Panthers roared back in the fourth quarter with their usual frenetic pace and outscored the Wildcats 22-7.

Rangely defeated the Wildcats as Patrick Scoggins led the comeback with 19 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Austin Ficken followed with 14 points and eight rebounds, Devin Ramirez chipped in 13 points and three assists and Kobe Broome scored nine points and tallied one charge.

Coach Kyle Boydstun said, “We needed these two league wins. However, we’ll have to limit our turnovers and tighten up our defense in next week’s matchups against Vail Mountain and Plateau Valley.”

The Panthers will travel to Vail Mountain (who fields only a boys’ squad) on Jan. 27. The JV game will start at 4 p.m. and the varsity game at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Panthers host Plateau Valley. JV games start at 1 p.m., varsity girls’ game at 2:30 p.m. and varsity boys’ game at 4 pm.

