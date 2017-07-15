Rangely Hurricanes compete in Montrose, head for Western Slope Championship meet this weekend

RANGELY I The Rangely Hurricanes had their last regular season meet this past weekend in Montrose. For the rest of the meets the swimmers have to qualify in order to be able to compete.

The Hurricanes had 14 swimmers making the trek to the new facility in Montrose. Many of the Hurricanes enjoyed the new pool and the opportunity to play in the splash park, slide and lazy river after a day of hard swimming.

The 8-and-under swimmers were Luke Bishop, Bronlyn Jones and Deacon Jones. Bishop, 7, swam in two events. He got 19th place in the 25 free with a time of 48.38 and 13th in the 50 back with a time of 1:08.95. Bronlyn Jones, 6, was placed second in the 25 free with a time of 27.27 and with a time of 1:23.21 in the 50 breast she placed seventh. Deacon Jones, 8, brought home a first in the 200 individual medley (IM) with a time of 4:12.38, a fourth place with a time of 23.73 in the 25 fly and improved his time by more than 11 seconds he got sixth place in the 50 breast with a time of 57.56.

For the 9-10 age group, the Hurricanes had three female swimmers. Alivia Green swam both days for a total of six individual events and then was on two relays. She earned times in four of her individual events: 19th place in the 50 back with 1:04.31, 11th in the 25 fly with 31.04—a more than nine-second improvement, 27th in the 50 breast with 1:13.30—a more than 12 second improvement, and nine seconds off her time in the 25 breast with 33.95 for seventh place. Ryleigh Jones, 10, took time off all of her events. She swam the 200 IM in 3:29.66 for fourth place, had another fourth place in the 25 fly with a time of 21.37 and a fifth place in the 50 breast for a time of 50.04. Chloe Noel also took advantage of both days of swimming with six individual events for the weekend and one relay. She took a total of 45 seconds off her combined events. She swam a 50 back taking 13th with 52.22, the 25 fly for seventh place and a time of 26.40, 50 breast in 55.49 for 14th place, the 25 back for second place with 23.96, the 50 free for 17th place in 50.09 and the 25 breast for second place in 25.17.

Green, Ryleigh Jones, Noel and Bronlyn Jones put together a 200 medley relay. Bronlyn started the girls off by swimming a 50 back, then Noel did the 50 breast, Ryleigh completed the 50 fly while Alivia brought the team home with the 50 free. The girls placed seventh overall.

The second half of the day included the 10 and above swimmers. They had the pleasure of swimming three days and for many of them that meant nine individual events and several relays.

Annika Cantrell, 11, made her debut for the season since she has been busy playing softball. She was able to get in six events. She took 22nd place in the 50 fly with 54.53, 21st place in the 100 breast with 1:58.55, 27th in the 100 IM with a time of 1:55.60, in the 50 breast 23rd for a time of 55.03 and improved by three seconds. In the 100 back she placed 18th with a time of 1:46.02 and then in the 50 free she swam a 43.46 for 28th place taking more than seconds off her time. Mackenzie Manchester, 12, found herself competing quite well considering she was on her way home from vacation. She took time off in the 50 fly with a time of 43.70 and 14th place, in the 100 breast she was able to take 19th with a time of 1:51.79, in the 100 IM she placed 17th with a time of 1:35.47 and took more than 14 seconds off that race. For the 50 breast she took 20th place with a time of 50.51, in the 200 IM she swam a 3:39.58 for ninth place and then in the 50 free she took off almost five seconds for a time of 36.19 for 19th place. Mary Scoggins also swam for the hurricanes, she took advantage of the three-day meet and had nine individual events. She started Friday with the 100 free taking 14th place with a time of 1:11.37, the 200 breast with a time of 3:26.58 for 12th place, and eighth place in the 500 free with 7:31.26. Saturday she swam the 200 free in 2:37.60, taking more than two seconds off her time, for 15th place. In the 100 breast she also placed 15th with a time of 1:35.04 and then she swam the 200 back for the first time with a time of 2:59.85 taking seventh place. Sunday, she took time off all three of her events: 200 IM, 100 back and 50 Free. For the 200 IM she placed 15th taking almost 10 seconds off her best time for a new time of 2:58.35, in the 100 back her new time is 1:26.06 placing 12th and in the 50 free her time was 32.30 for 14th place.



Cantrell, Manchester, Scoggins and Alivia Green put together a 200 free relay. Manchester started the race, Cantrell was second, Alivia third then Mary brought the team home for sixth place with a time of 2:45.33.

Annika’s older brother Brent Cantrell, 13, also made his season debut. He has been busy playing baseball. He swam the 50 fly in 45.20 taking 12th place. In the 200 fly—which not very many swimmers attempt—he took 17th place in the 100 breast with a time of 1:55.92, in the 100 IM he took 17th with a time of 1:37.54 (more than 11 seconds off his time), and in the 50 breast he took 12th with a time of 52.27. Travis Coates, 14, had an excellent meet taking time off many of his events and helping out on relays for both days. He started with the 100 breast with a time of 1:46.60 and a 16th place, in the 100 IM he took 18th place with a time of 1:38.07, in 200 back he took seventh with a time of 3:19.35. Sunday, he swam the 50 breast in 48.66 for 10th place, 100 back he took 10th with 1:31.85 and in the 50 free 18th place for a time of 35.65. Philip Noyes, 14, came down Saturday to swim the 50 fly for eighth place in 32.94, improving more than 23 seconds. He also swam the 100 breast for 11th place and a time of 1:28.91 and the 100 IM for ninth place and a time of 1:14.75.

The Scoggins boys, Patrick and Timothy, as well as Colton Noel, swam all three days and did really well, taking time off and placing high. Patrick Scoggins, 17, is getting back into swimming shape and turning heads of many of the year-round swimmers. He took second place in the 100 free with a time of 53.37, fifth place in the 200 breast with a time of 2:36.42, seventh in the 100 fly with a 1:07.30. For the 200 free he took sixth with a 2:03.28, in the 200 IM he placed fifth with a 2:17.91, fifth in the 100 back with 1;06.04 and in the 50 free he swam an impressive 24.21 for second place. Timothy Scoggins, 13, started the meet with the 100 free placing 15th with a time of 1:05.69, then in the 200 breast took sixth place with a new personal best of 3:11.21, then swam the 500 free and took off almost 10 seconds his time with a new time of 7:28.83 for 12th place. For the 200 free he took 13th place with 2:34.99, 7th place in the 100 breast with 1:25.42, and improved his time in the 200 back by more than seven seconds with a time of 2:11.12 for seventh place. For the 200 IM Timothy took more than 12 seconds off for a new time of 2:49.05 for 11th place, he placed third in the 100 back for a time of 1:13.00 and in the 50 free he placed fifth for a time of 28.03. Colton Noel, 13, also took time off almost every event he swam, sometimes more than 20 seconds in an event. The 100 free he took 21st with a new personal best of 1:22.95, improving by more than 11 seconds. The 50 back he took seventh place with a time of 41.72, the 200 breast seventh place with a time of 3:21.69. For his 200 free he took 18th place with a time of 3:19.71, in the 100 breast he took off five seconds for a time of 1:32.76 placing 13th and the 50 breast he placed seventh with a time of 41.09. In the 100 back he took off more than 19 seconds for a new time of 1:36.01 and 11th place and in the 50 free he swam a 36.96 for 19th place.

With so many boys they put together a relay team for both days. On Saturday they swam the 200 medley relay with Timothy swimming back, Colton Noel swimming breast, Noyes swimming fly and Coates swimming free. They took seventh place with a time of 2:21.94. On Sunday, they competed in the 200 free relay with Timothy starting them off, then Coates, Cantrell and Patrick Scoggins bringing the team home with a time of 2:11.12 and taking seventh place.

The Hurricanes will be swimming in Grand Junction at the Colorado Mesa University for the Western Slope Championship Meet this coming weekend. The pool is fast but can be intimidating because it’s at the university a 50 meter pool instead of the usual 25 meter pool the Hurricanes see every weekend. The 8 and under swimmers will swim on Friday morning where they will have the pool set up as a 25 then the older swimmers will start Friday afternoon after they move the floating deck to make the pool 50 meters. More than 450 swimmers are anticipated at the meet.

