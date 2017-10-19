Rangely varsity volleyball splits weekend matches

RANGELY | Rangely lost to West Grand on Friday in three: 25-27, 16-25, 22-25. Rangely worked hard but came up short. Kassidee Brown lead the team with seven earned points, while Sarah Connor led the team with two aces. Sarah Connor led with 15 kills with Katelyn Brown adding 14 kills of her own. Katelyn Brown also led the team in digs with 19.

Rangely hosted Paonia on Saturday, looking to overcome their loss from the prior night, beating Paonia in three straight sets; 25-17, 27-25 and 25-16. Sarah Connor had 19 earned points with two of those being aces, and Halie Elam contributing 11 earned points. Katelyn Brown had 13 kills while Sarah Connor added 10 kills. Great net play by Marlena Miller got six blocks. There were big digs by Katelyn Brown with 24, Skylar Thacker with 17 and Kassidee Brown with 16. Rangely volleyball will end its regular season this weekend, playing Vail Christian at home on Friday and traveling to Meeker on Saturday.

