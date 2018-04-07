Rangely Veterans Memorial added to Tour of Honor

RANGELY | On April 1 the Tour of Honor announced the Veterans Memorial in Rangely will be included in its 2018 tour.

The Tour of Honor is a self-directed motorcycle ride benefiting a variety of veterans, police and fire charities. The tour takes riders all across the U.S., awarding prizes to the registered riders who visit the most sites from April through October.

This year is the first year Rangely’s memorial has been included in the ride. There are six other sites in Colorado.

The tour was created in 2011 and has grown to include sites in both Alaska and Hawaii.

Rangely Veterans Memorial, located at Hefley Park and visible from Main Street, was dedicated in 2014. The sculpture, titled “Resolution and Sacrifice” sits on a stonework pedestal with emblems of each of the five branches of the military.

The memorial was paid for in part by county and Western Rio Blanco Recreation Districts funds as well as donations from local businesses.

Rangely’s VFW Mark G. Danielson Post 5261 currently has 28 active members ranging from veterans of the most recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to one World War II veteran, and every war between. It is estimated that there are around 65 veterans living in Rangely.

