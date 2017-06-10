Rangely’s Kyle Stewart wins ERBM metal art competition for the second year in a row

June 10, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

MEEKER | The second annual Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District Metal Art Competition was held during Meekerpalooza on Saturday, June 3.
Kyle Stewart, from Rangely, came away with top honors for his piece titled “Best Friend,” which is made from metal and wire. Stewart was awarded the $1,500 cash prize for his work.
The sculpture will be displayed at Paintbrush Park throughout the summer. Upon completion of the Town Park project, the sculpture will then move there.
This sculpture-on-loan competition focuses on the medium of metal and included all types of sculpture methods of wire, welding, iron, steel, and more. Open to professionals and amateur artists, the 2017 theme was “Outdoor Recreation.” Each piece was judged on originality of the piece, its durability and suitability for the outdoors and safety for the public.
Stewart’s sculpture is for sale at a price of $7,500. Contact ERBM Recreation and Park District for more information at 970-878-3403.

Related Articles

No Picture
Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: Trying to spay and neuter dogs

May 24, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

Dear Editor: We are Katie Lockwood and Deana Wood of Meeker. We are trying to help raise money for the Meeker dog pound’s spay and neuter fund. Related

No Picture
Meeker

Old Timer’s festivities, Meekerpalooza on June 7

May 13, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The Rio Blanco County Pioneers Association 102nd anniversary “Centennial plus 2” Old Timer’s Reunion Dinner and Dance will be held June 7 at the Freeman E. Fairfield Center in Meeker. Invitations have been […]

No Picture
Meeker

Meekerpalooza and Range Call plan to move most events to Ute Park

May 8, 2015 Sean McMahon 0

MEEKER I Meekerpalooza Arts and Music Festival, to be held on Saturday, June 6, and Range Call, held annually during the Fourth of July in Meeker, will take on a new look this year as […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply