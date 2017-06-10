Rangely’s Kyle Stewart wins ERBM metal art competition for the second year in a row

MEEKER | The second annual Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District Metal Art Competition was held during Meekerpalooza on Saturday, June 3.

Kyle Stewart, from Rangely, came away with top honors for his piece titled “Best Friend,” which is made from metal and wire. Stewart was awarded the $1,500 cash prize for his work.

The sculpture will be displayed at Paintbrush Park throughout the summer. Upon completion of the Town Park project, the sculpture will then move there.

This sculpture-on-loan competition focuses on the medium of metal and included all types of sculpture methods of wire, welding, iron, steel, and more. Open to professionals and amateur artists, the 2017 theme was “Outdoor Recreation.” Each piece was judged on originality of the piece, its durability and suitability for the outdoors and safety for the public.

Stewart’s sculpture is for sale at a price of $7,500. Contact ERBM Recreation and Park District for more information at 970-878-3403.

