RBC receives tourism marketing grant

Special to the Herald Times

RBC | Rio Blanco County has been awarded a tourism marketing grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to expand tourism marketing resources for Meeker and Rangely.

Tourism partners in Rio Blanco County coordinated efforts to submit a comprehensive tourism marketing grant application, receiving nearly $13,000 in state funding. Rio Blanco County, Meeker Chamber of Commerce, Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce and the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Trials submitted a proposal worth $25,542 to enhance tourism marketing, utilizing an online, social media, print, radio, billboard and tradeshow attendance marketing strategy.

Advertising options were selected by utilizing the Rio Blanco County tourism work plan and marketing strategies for Meeker and Rangely. This project provides a compilation of marketing resources needed to increase the marketing of tourism assets found in Rio Blanco County, bolster the marketing efforts of an annual event, the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Trials, and attract new markets and encourage additional lodging utilization throughout Rio Blanco County.

The overall goal of the proposed marketing efforts is to strengthen the regional economy through the marketing of tourism related opportunities that will promote the county as a sustainable tourism destination.

Strategic objectives are aimed at increasing the economic impact generated from tourism to enhance the quality of life, draw new residents and create a more stable economic base in Northwest Colorado and provide new tourism offerings in Colorado.

“Tourism marketing is one area of focus for economic development diversification efforts, and working collaboratively with both Meeker and Rangely is a huge first step in accomplishing greater marketing success. We are excited to once again partner with the Colorado Tourism Office to bring awareness to the tourism options in Northwest Colorado,” said RBC Economic Development Director Katelin Cook.

For more information about this topic, please contact Cook at 970-878-9474 or email at Katelin.cook@rbc.us.

