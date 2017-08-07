RBC Shoot Out …

August 7, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, Slider 0

Costumed to match their characters, RBC 4H shooting sports club members competed in the 2017 Rio Blanco County Shoot Out in July as one of the first of the competitions for the county fair. Grand champion was Hailey Scott, playing the role of Sarah Montgomery. Reserve champion was Kayla Scott, playing Molly Brown. Third place winner was Reese Harvey, playing No Name Reese. In fourth place, Landin Lopez dressed as Billy the Kid, and Austin Lopez took fifth place dressed as Doc Holliday. As the Rio Blanco County Fair continued through this weekend, fair results and photos will be in an upcoming edition.

