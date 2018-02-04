Register for community ed classes now

MEEKER | Spring CNCC Community Education Classes starting in February are open for registration. Don’t miss these opportunities to learn or create something new. Feb. 5, 12, smart phone workshop, 6-8 p.m.; enjoy hands on training with your phone to make your life easier. Feb. 7–March 14, basic creative cooking class, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; fun new class with ideas for wide range of food topics. Feb. 16, 17, mosaic garden stone workshop, 2-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday; learn this exciting craft to decorate surfaces and make gifts. Feb. 19-March 12, basic social media marketing, 6-8 p.m.; develop marketing strategies to market your business on social media sites. Senior tuition discounts available. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesday or Wednesday to complete registrations. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145 or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.

