Register for community ed classes now

January 6, 2018 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | Registration for Spring 2018 CNCC Community Education classes is now open. Classes beginning in early January include computer skills, watercolor, oil painting, machine quilting, Quickbooks, intro to programming, crocheted rugs and photography. Visit the CNCC Meeker Center at 346 Sixth St., call 970-878-5227 or email iris.franklin@cncc.edu to register. Space is limited.

CNCC Foundation banquet March 25

March 23, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY | The 13th annual CNCC Foundation fundraising banquet and auction will be held March 25 at 6 p.m. in the Colorado Room at CNCC in Rangely. Funds raised from the live and silent auctions […]

Rangely

Bring food, books to graduation

May 3, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY I The Beta Epsilon Tau and Alpha Phi Psi chapters of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Colorado Northwestern Community College are taking part in “Project Graduation … Feed a Body, Feed a Mind.” […]

