Register for community ed classes now

MEEKER | Registration for Spring 2018 CNCC Community Education classes is now open. Classes beginning in early January include computer skills, watercolor, oil painting, machine quilting, Quickbooks, intro to programming, crocheted rugs and photography. Visit the CNCC Meeker Center at 346 Sixth St., call 970-878-5227 or email iris.franklin@cncc.edu to register. Space is limited.
Related Articles
CNCC Foundation banquet March 25
March 23, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | The 13th annual CNCC Foundation fundraising banquet and auction will be held March 25 at 6 p.m. in the Colorado Room at CNCC in Rangely. Funds raised from the live and silent auctions […]
Bring food, books to graduation
May 3, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY I The Beta Epsilon Tau and Alpha Phi Psi chapters of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Colorado Northwestern Community College are taking part in “Project Graduation … Feed a Body, Feed a Mind.” […]
Bilodeau named new CNCC VP
January 22, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY — Gene Bilodeau, long-time Craig resident and Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) employee, has been appointed vice president of administration for CNCC. Related
Leave a Reply