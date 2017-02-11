RHS athletes earn academic awards

RANGELY | The following athletes have earned awards from Rangely High School for their academic performance during the fall semester.

First Team criteria: 3.60 or higher cumulative grade point average, minimum junior academic standing, must be a letter winner/varsity player, must be a participant in a CHSAA-sponsored activity during current season.

Honorable Mention Criteria: 3.30 to 3.59 cumulative grade point average, minimum junior academic standing, must be a letter winner/varsity player. must be a participantant in a CHSAA-sponsored activity during current season.

Like this: Like Loading...