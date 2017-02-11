RHS athletes earn academic awards

Milestones, Rangely Sports, School, Slider, Sports

RHS athletes who received academic awards for the fall semester. Front: Nycholas Deleon, honorable mention, football; Halie Elam, honorable mention, volleyball; Antoinette Dorris, first team, volleyball; Katelyn Brown, first team, volleyball; Klaire Denny, honorable mention, volleyball; Corinne Coombs, first team, volleyball; Elizabeth McCann, first team, cheerleading. Back: Eric Legere, first team, cheerleading; Patrick Scoggins, first team, cross country; Kobe Broome, honorable mention, football; Troy Allred, first team, football; Austin Ficken, first team, golf; Katye Allred, first team, volleyball; McKenzie Webber, first team, cheerleading; Lindzey Thacker, first team, volleyball; Sarah Connor, first team, volleyball. Not pictured: Kierra Powell, honorable mention, volleyball. Matt Scoggins photo

RANGELY | The following athletes have earned awards from Rangely High School for their academic performance during the fall semester.
First Team criteria: 3.60 or higher cumulative grade point average, minimum junior academic standing, must be a letter winner/varsity player, must be a participant in a CHSAA-sponsored activity during current season.
Honorable Mention Criteria: 3.30 to 3.59 cumulative grade point average, minimum junior academic standing, must be a letter winner/varsity player. must be a participantant in a CHSAA-sponsored activity during current season.

