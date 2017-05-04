RHS baseball drops one to Parachute Cardinals

RANGELY | The Rangely High School Panthers baseball team traveled to Parachute last Thursday to finish the remaining five innings of a game that was called due to daylight in March.

The game started in the bottom of the third inning with the Panthers down 5-8. Freshman Dylan LeBleu was on the mound for the Panthers and came out strong by inducing three straight ground balls to sophomore third baseman Grady Nielsen, who was able to make all three plays and get the Panthers to the top of the fourth inning with LeBleu only throwing four total pitches in the inning.

In the top of the fourth the Panthers were able to plate sophomore catcher Stetson Cudo off of a single to right field by senior Harisson Heil. LeBleu was then able to come out strong in the bottom of the fourth inning by striking out the first two Grand Valley hitters with six pitches. LeBleu then hit the third batter, walked the fourth and gave up a single to load the bases but was able to wiggle off the hook and get the third out to keep the score 8-6 in favor of the Cardinals.

The Panthers then went three up and three down in the top of the fifth inning while the Cardinals were able to plate five runs to bring the score to 12-6. The Panthers were then able to plate two more runs in the top of the sixth inning but the Cardinals scored three to bring the final score to 15-8 in favor of the Cardinals.

The Panthers’ games with Meeker on Saturday, April 29 were moved to Saturday, May 6 due to unplayable field conditions in Meeker.

