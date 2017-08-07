RHS football …

The Rangely High School football team would like to thank Mike Brady for his donation and the opportunity to help him on his ranch on East Douglas Pass. Attending were; Drew Brannon, Del Garner, Lane Gillard, Tristan Moore, Dalton Dembowski, AJ Garner, Scott Brady, Stetson Cudo, John Hawkins and Justin Rusher. Below are Caden Dowlen and coach Keenan Lebleu, with coach Carlton Quinnie and Grady Nielson not pictured.   courtesy photo

