RHS girls lose to Paonia

RANGELY | In a very hard fought, physical game, the RHS girls came up short on the scoreboard 45-61 against Paonia.

“Paonia is a very good team and there is a reason they are ranked No. 1 in the state. I was proud of the way our girls kept playing. There were a few times that they could have given up, but they didn’t. They kept coming back and didn’t back down. At the end of the day, Paonia was the better team,” said head coach Quinton Kent

The Panthers were led in scoring by Katelyn Brown (15) and Lindzey Thacker (10). Lindzey also had 10 rebounds.

“We turned the ball over 31 times, which is way too many,” said coach Kent. “It is pretty hard to win if you have that many turnovers. We now look forward to the district tournament. Hopefully, we can clean some things up and make a nice post-season run.

The JV team finished its season with a win over Paonia.

