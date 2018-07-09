Seaplanes return to Rangely

RANGELY | The Colorado Mountain Splash-In 2018 returns to Kenney Reservoir Saturday, July 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a barbecue picnic that is open to all. Come see the seaplanes land on Kenney Reservoir. And this year, there will be a large-scale remote control (RC) seaplane demonstration performed by Ricky Thomas. Remote control seaplanes are treated the same as actual seaplanes: prohibited in state-controlled waters. All planes (including the RC ones) have to go through an inspection at the Rangely Airport before landing at the reservoir. For more information contact Alden Vanden Brink at the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District, 970-675-5055 or Ray Hawkins, director of the Colorado Seaplane Initiative, at 303-342-1537. Seaplane pilots are asked to respond by July 7.
